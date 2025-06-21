Garland Capital Management Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Garland Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 5.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,207,499,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after buying an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,937,000 after buying an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after buying an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $265.06 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $277.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average is $254.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

