Garland Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 3.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,329,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7%

MDT opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

