Garland Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Garland Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 3.2% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,732,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,169,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,329,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.
Medtronic Stock Up 0.7%
MDT opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.35%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.