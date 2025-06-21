Best Outdoor Stocks To Watch Today – June 18th

Walmart, Kroger, Affirm, Lowe’s Companies, RH, CRH, and Williams-Sonoma are the seven Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business involves manufacturing, distributing or retailing equipment, apparel and services for outdoor recreation—think camping gear, hiking footwear, fishing tackle and related travel or tourism offerings. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to consumer trends in leisure activities like camping, fishing and adventure sports, but can be sensitive to seasonality, economic cycles and changing weather patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,893,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $759.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Shares of AFRM traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,868,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,609. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.93, a P/E/G ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 3.58. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,744. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.07. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

RH stock traded up $10.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.46. 1,007,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,769. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1 year low of $123.03 and a 1 year high of $457.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.37.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,318,149. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Shares of WSM traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.64. The stock had a trading volume of 946,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,739. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.48. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $219.98.

