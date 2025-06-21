Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.90 Million Stock Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 450.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,469 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,019,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,290,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Southern by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,527 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Southern by 11,230.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,965 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southern by 562.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,368,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,288 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.93.

Southern Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:SO opened at $89.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Southern’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

