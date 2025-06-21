Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,118,682,000 after buying an additional 498,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $820.00 price target (up previously from $714.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.95.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $761.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.57. The stock has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $773.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 62,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.99, for a total value of $48,116,427.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,460,107.21. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,321 shares of company stock valued at $207,988,705. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

