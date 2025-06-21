Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBTC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $88.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.50.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

