Clio Asset Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Clio Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 11.6% of Clio Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clio Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,072.24.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,644.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,698.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,521.61. The firm has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,801.49 and a 1 year high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total value of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,401.63. This represents a 92.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,912 shares of company stock valued at $136,901,262. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

