Deltec Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,171,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 192,754 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Bio by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 149,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kronos Bio to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Kronos Bio Stock Up 1.5%

Kronos Bio stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 64.22% and a negative net margin of 701.53%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

