Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 965 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,507.9% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 27,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,249,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This represents a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,111 shares of company stock worth $9,299,283. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.5%

CRM opened at $260.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

