Bonfire Financial Sells 1,804 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Bonfire Financial lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Bonfire Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 619,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2%

ONEY stock opened at $107.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $118.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

