Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL) is RFP Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the quarter. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TBLL stock opened at $105.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $105.35 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.