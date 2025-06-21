First American Bank Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,961,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,830,000 after acquiring an additional 250,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,504,000 after acquiring an additional 84,112 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,072,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,059,000 after buying an additional 66,887 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,418,000 after buying an additional 246,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.25.

Cummins Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CMI opened at $314.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.12 and its 200 day moving average is $334.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

