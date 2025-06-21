HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Dbs Bank downgraded HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $24.16 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.40%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

