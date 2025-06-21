Center For Asset Management LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BLV opened at $68.29 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $68.94.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.