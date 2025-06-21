iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Shares Acquired by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Union Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10,977.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,019,000 after acquiring an additional 152,483 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,496,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,612,000 after acquiring an additional 68,927 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.15.

About iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

