RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $590,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 49,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 54,849 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,598,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTG opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.0788 dividend. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

