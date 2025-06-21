Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KWEB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 553.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 1.9%
KWEB opened at $33.30 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.
