Deltec Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 520.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $282,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,744,568,816.75. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811 over the last quarter. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

CPNG stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.53 and a beta of 1.15. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $29.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

