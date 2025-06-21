Deltec Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27,522.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $218.64 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $153.27 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $10.9577 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.87%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

