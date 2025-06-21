Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $723,000 Holdings in Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Geopark were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPRK. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geopark by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Geopark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 193,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Geopark by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Geopark by 1,274.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 52,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Geopark by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Geopark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th.

Geopark Price Performance

GPRK stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Geopark Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. Geopark had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.96%. On average, analysts expect that Geopark Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Geopark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Geopark’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Geopark Profile



GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Stories

