Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 130,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,463,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $599,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $640.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $581.78 and its 200 day moving average is $584.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

