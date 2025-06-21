Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Carnival comprises 3.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. Carnival Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carnival from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

