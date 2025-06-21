Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3,678.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

