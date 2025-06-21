Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Position Lessened by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 5.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 5.0%

BATS:COWZ opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

