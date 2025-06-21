Deltec Asset Management LLC Purchases 25,600 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,458,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,855,000 after purchasing an additional 793,411 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,733,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,046,000 after purchasing an additional 836,688 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter worth $19,446,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the fourth quarter worth $11,050,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 695.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 457,663 shares during the period.

BBAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on BBVA Banco Frances in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $16.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $25.01.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.69 billion. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

