Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 106,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE ANF opened at $77.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $186.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

