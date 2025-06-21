World Equity Group Inc. Sells 40,329 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,329 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFO opened at $69.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.06. The company has a market cap of $416.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.1126 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

