World Equity Group Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Waste Management by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 124,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Waste Management by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 199,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.5%

WM stock opened at $231.94 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.59 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

