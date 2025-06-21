Deltec Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor comprises approximately 1.0% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ ON opened at $52.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.
ON Semiconductor Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
