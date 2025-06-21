854,767 Shares in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Purchased by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 854,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TD. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank began coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:TD opened at $70.84 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

