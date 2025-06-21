World Equity Group Inc. Sells 4,602 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

World Equity Group Inc. cut its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,703.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $59.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.