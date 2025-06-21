First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Shares Purchased by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc. owned about 2.77% of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AFSM opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.04. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

