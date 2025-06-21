GAM Holding AG Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $99.85 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

