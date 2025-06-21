World Equity Group Inc. Buys 8,250 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 355.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of World Equity Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.80 and a 200 day moving average of $258.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.64 and a 1 year high of $277.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

