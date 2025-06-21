Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $358.64.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

