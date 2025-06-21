World Equity Group Inc. Sells 38,707 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

World Equity Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,707 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,328,986,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

