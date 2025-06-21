GAM Holding AG Sells 6,714 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,491 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.6% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.1% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 72,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 650,851 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $94,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,910 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,320. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,392.55. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,199. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Argus set a $170.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ EA opened at $150.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average is $142.81.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

