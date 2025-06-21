Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,664 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 944.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,291,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 293,619 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $6,296,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 121,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Lam Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.9%

LRCX opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.57. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 53.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

