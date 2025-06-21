Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 775,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,585,000 after acquiring an additional 499,736 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after acquiring an additional 379,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $140,039,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 396,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,188,000 after acquiring an additional 322,475 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $294.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $205.73 and a 1 year high of $427.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.20.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

