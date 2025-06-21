Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.1% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Blackstone by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Blackstone by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone purchased 1,660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. This trade represents a 24,898.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This trade represents a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

