McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank cut its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

MCD stock opened at $286.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.78. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

