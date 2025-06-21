Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 3,695 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,291,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,010,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 663.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,462,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,782 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,342,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,987,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,289,000 after acquiring an additional 816,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $706,177.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at $73,588,000.64. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

