Canton Hathaway LLC Has $113,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 152.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,109,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,300.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 813,352 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,959,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,225,000. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,929,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 398,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,230.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Insider Activity at Oaktree Specialty Lending

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $293,748.57. The trade was a 62.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson bought 14,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $199,943.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,054.47. This represents a 26.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

