SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.642 per share on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 4.1% increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.62.

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.