Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Company Profile

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

