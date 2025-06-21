Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (ZSHGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on July 28th

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7939 per share on Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Zhongsheng Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Zhongsheng Group has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

