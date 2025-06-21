Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (ZSHGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.79 on July 28th

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.7939 per share on Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ZSHGY opened at $14.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. Zhongsheng Group has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $22.69.
Zhongsheng Group Company Profile
