B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (BMRRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on August 15th

B&M European Value Retail SA Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3973 per share on Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BMRRY stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $24.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

