Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ NATH opened at $109.59 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. The stock has a market cap of $448.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.79 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 116.79% and a net margin of 16.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nathan’s Famous as of its most recent SEC filing. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

