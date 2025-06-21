Lennar Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:LEN.B)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd.

Lennar Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:LEN.B opened at $101.36 on Friday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $177.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.51.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.06). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.