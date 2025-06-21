36,392 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.39%.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

